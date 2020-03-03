Request A Crossover Party Ballot

(Registered Nonpartisan Voters Only)

For the March 3, 2020 Presidential Primary Election, the AMERICAN INDEPENDENT PARTY, DEMOCRATIC PARTY and LIBERTARIAN PARTY are allowing Nonpartisan voters to take part in their presidential primary elections. As a Nonpartisan voter you can request one of these parties’ ballots and vote for that party’s presidential candidate. Selecting one of these parties’ ballots will not register you with that party.

The Democratic Party is allowing Nonpartisan voters to vote in their presidential contest but not their central committee contest. If you request a Democratic ballot, you will receive the Democratic Party (Crossover) ballot. This ballot will include the presidential contest but not the contest related to the central committee.

As a registered Nonpartisan and permanent mail ballot voter, you will automatically be sent a NONPARTISAN ballot, UNLESS you request one of the three political party crossover ballots. For this election, you may request one of the following political party ballots: