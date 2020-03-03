Request A Crossover Party Ballot
(Registered Nonpartisan Voters Only)
For the March 3, 2020 Presidential Primary Election, the AMERICAN INDEPENDENT PARTY, DEMOCRATIC PARTY and LIBERTARIAN PARTY are allowing Nonpartisan voters to take part in their presidential primary elections. As a Nonpartisan voter you can request one of these parties’ ballots and vote for that party’s presidential candidate. Selecting one of these parties’ ballots will not register you with that party.
The Democratic Party is allowing Nonpartisan voters to vote in their presidential contest but not their central committee contest. If you request a Democratic ballot, you will receive the Democratic Party (Crossover) ballot. This ballot will include the presidential contest but not the contest related to the central committee.
As a registered Nonpartisan and permanent mail ballot voter, you will automatically be sent a NONPARTISAN ballot, UNLESS you request one of the three political party crossover ballots. For this election, you may request one of the following political party ballots:
OPTION 1
AMERICAN INDEPENDENT PARTY BALLOT
VOTE
American Independent Party Presidential Candidates
VOTE
All Other Candidates
VOTE
Ballot Measures
OPTION 2
DEMOCRATIC PARTY (CROSSOVER) BALLOT
VOTE
Democratic Party Presidential Candidates
VOTE
All Other Candidates except Democratic Central Committee Candidates
VOTE
Ballot Measures
OPTION 3
LIBERTARIAN PARTY BALLOT
VOTE
Libertarian Party Presidential Candidates
VOTE
All Other Candidates
VOTE
Ballot Measures
To request one of the three crossover party ballots above, please follow these steps:
Step 1: Confirm you are registered as a NONPARTISAN voter and are therefore eligible to request a crossover party ballot.
Step 2: After confirming your registration status return to this page and complete your Nonpartisan Crossover Party Ballot Request Form.
Step 3: Send your completed Nonpartisan Crossover Party Ballot Request Form to the Registrar of Voters:
- Email it to votebymail@sdcounty.ca.gov, or
- Mail it
to the Registrar of Voters, P.O. Box 85520, San Diego CA 92186-5520,
or
- You may also call us at (858) 565-5800 with your request
The GREEN PARTY, PEACE AND FREEDOM PARTY, and REPUBLICAN PARTY are allowing only those registered with their parties to vote for their presidential candidates. You will not be able to select one of these ballots unless you re-register with the political party.