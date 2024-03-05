Election Information
August 15, 2023, Fourth Supervisorial District, Special Primary Election
This special primary election is to fill the vacant seat in the County’s Fourth Supervisorial District for the remainder of the current term ending in January 2027. Only voters residing in the Fourth Supervisorial District are eligible to participate in the election. If no candidate receives a majority vote at the primary election, then a special general election will be held on November 7, 2023.
Every active registered voter residing in the Fourth Supervisorial District will receive a ballot in the mail the week of July 16 for this special primary election.
Here are your voting options:
- You can complete your ballot in the comfort of your home and return it through the U.S. Postal Service. Your signature is required for your vote to count!
- Starting Tuesday, July 18, you’ll have the additional option of dropping off your ballot at one of 27+ official ballot drop boxes located around the fourth district.
- If you would rather vote in person, that option is available too. Avoid long lines by taking advantage of one of the ten days of early in-person voting!
Starting Saturday, August 5, seven vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the final day of voting on Tuesday, August 15, when fourteen vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Fourth Supervisorial District includes the following areas: Alta Vista, Azalea Park, Balboa Park, Bankers Hill, Bay Park, Bay Terraces, Birdland, Broadway Heights, Casa de Oro - Mount Helix, Chollas Creek, Chollas View, City Heights, City of La Mesa, City of Lemon Grove, Civita, Clairemont Mesa, College Area, El Cerrito, Emerald Hills, Encanto, Hillcrest, Kensington-Talmadge, Lincoln Park, Linda Vista, Lomita Village, Mid-City, Middletown, Mission Hills, Mission Valley, Montezuma Mesa-SDSU, Morena, Normal Heights, North Bay Terraces, North Clairemont, North Park, Oak Park, Old Town, Paradise Hills, Portions of Grantville, Portions of Kearny Mesa, Portions of Spring Valley, Rancho San Diego, Rolando, Serra Mesa, Skyline, University Heights, Valencia Park, and Webster.
Not sure if you reside in the Fourth Supervisorial District? Click here to find out.
What I Need To Know
Ballot Drop Box Locations (List) (Map)
Vote Center Locations (List) (Map)
What Is On My Ballot?
Voter Information Pamphlet and Sample Ballot
Upcoming Elections:
September 19, 2023, Fallbrook Union High School District, Special Vacancy Election – Trustee Area One
Every active registered voter residing in Trustee Area One will receive a ballot in the mail the week of August 20. This is a vote by mail election only, there will be no vote centers.
This special election is to fill the vacant seat in Trustee Area One for the term ending in Dec. 2024.
Here are your voting options:
- You can complete your ballot in the comfort of your home and return it through the U.S. Postal Service. Your signature is required for your vote to count!
- Starting Tuesday, Aug. 22, you’ll have the additional option of dropping off your ballot at one of two official ballot drop boxes located around the district. One will be located outdoors and open 24-hours a day until 8 p.m. on Sept. 19. The other is available indoors and access is available during the facility’s hours of operation.
- If you would rather vote in person, you can visit the Registrar’s office in Kearny Mesa starting Monday, Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
More to come, please check back.
November 7, 2023, City of Chula Vista Special Vacancy Election
Every active registered voter residing in the City of Chula Vista will receive a ballot in the mail the week of October 8.
This special election is to fill the vacant seat for City Attorney for the remainder of the current term ending in December 2026.
Starting Tuesday, October 10, you’ll have the option to drop off your ballot at one of 11 official ballot drop box locations around the City of Chula Vista.
If you want to vote in person that option is available too. Take advantage of early voting! Starting Saturday, October 28, three vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the final day of voting on Tuesday, November 7, when six vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
A list of vote center and official ballot drop box locations will be available by September 1.
More to come, please check back.
Every active registered voter will automatically receive a ballot in the mail for all future elections.
Upcoming Elections in 2024:
March 5, 2024, Presidential Primary Election
November 5, 2024, Presidential General Election