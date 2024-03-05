Election Information

August 15, 2023, Fourth Supervisorial District, Special Primary Election

This special primary election is to fill the vacant seat in the County’s Fourth Supervisorial District for the remainder of the current term ending in January 2027. Only voters residing in the Fourth Supervisorial District are eligible to participate in the election. If no candidate receives a majority vote at the primary election, then a special general election will be held on November 7, 2023.

Every active registered voter residing in the Fourth Supervisorial District will receive a ballot in the mail the week of July 16 for this special primary election.

Here are your voting options:

You can complete your ballot in the comfort of your home and return it through the U.S. Postal Service. Your signature is required for your vote to count!

Starting Tuesday, July 18, you’ll have the additional option of dropping off your ballot at one of 27+ official ballot drop boxes located around the fourth district.

If you would rather vote in person, that option is available too. Avoid long lines by taking advantage of one of the ten days of early in-person voting!

Starting Saturday, August 5, seven vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the final day of voting on Tuesday, August 15, when fourteen vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Fourth Supervisorial District includes the following areas: Alta Vista, Azalea Park, Balboa Park, Bankers Hill, Bay Park, Bay Terraces, Birdland, Broadway Heights, Casa de Oro - Mount Helix, Chollas Creek, Chollas View, City Heights, City of La Mesa, City of Lemon Grove, Civita, Clairemont Mesa, College Area, El Cerrito, Emerald Hills, Encanto, Hillcrest, Kensington-Talmadge, Lincoln Park, Linda Vista, Lomita Village, Mid-City, Middletown, Mission Hills, Mission Valley, Montezuma Mesa-SDSU, Morena, Normal Heights, North Bay Terraces, North Clairemont, North Park, Oak Park, Old Town, Paradise Hills, Portions of Grantville, Portions of Kearny Mesa, Portions of Spring Valley, Rancho San Diego, Rolando, Serra Mesa, Skyline, University Heights, Valencia Park, and Webster.

Not sure if you reside in the Fourth Supervisorial District? Click here to find out.